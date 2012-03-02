* Behind-the-scenes struggle with Fed over physical assets
* Warehouses, storage tanks and power plants may be sold
* Goldman, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan face hardest hit
* Ruling dates back to financial crisis, 1999 bank amendment
By David Sheppard, Jonathan Leff and Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, March 2 Wall Street's biggest banks
are locked in an increasingly frantic struggle with the Federal
Reserve over the right to retain the jewels of their commodity
trading empires: warehouses, storage tanks and other hard assets
worth billions of dollars.
While the battle over proprietary trading and new
derivatives regulations has taken place largely in public view
since the 2008 financial crisis, the fight by JPMorgan Chase
, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to
retain or expand their prized physical commodity operations -
most acquired in only the past six years - has remained hidden.
The debate is nearing an inflection point: Within 18 months,
the Fed will likely either allow banks more freedom to invest in
the physical commodity world than ever; or force them to sell
off the assets that many banks are counting on to buttress their
trading books at a time when they are already vulnerable because
of intensifying competition and new trading curbs.
The banks are now locked in deep debate with the Fed,
multiple sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.
Goldman and Morgan Stanley argue the right to own such assets is
'grandfathered' in from their lightly-regulated investment
banking days, or that at least they should be allowed to retain
them as "merchant banking" investments, kept segregated from the
trading desks.
But regulators and lawmakers may not be in the mood to give
way. Banks are under pressure to reduce risk on their balance
sheet; as commodity prices rise again, they may face more
allegations that they could use these assets to drive prices
higher or lower, squeezing them for trading profits.
"The Fed's not going to be terribly accommodating," said
Oliver Ireland, a former associate counsel to the U.S. Federal
Reserve and a partner with law firm Morrison Foerster in
Washington, D.C. "There doesn't seem to be a lot of sentiment in
this town for people doing new things and taking new risk."
Should these banks lose the debate, the result may be the
biggest shake-up in commodity markets since the early 1980s,
when Wall Street first discovered the potential profits to be
made by wading deep into the murky world of crude oil cargoes,
copper stockpiles and power plants.
"Adding large-scale, complex commodity market activities to
"too-big-to-fail" bank portfolios, with dangerous potential
ramifications to the real economy - as demonstrated in
California by Enron - is not comforting," says John Fullerton,
who ran JPMorgan's commodity business in the 1990s, and is now a
markets activist at the Capital Institute in Connecticut.
The loss of their coveted assets would be a blow for the
banks at the worst possible moment, with their proprietary
trading desks shut down, commodity merchants trying to poach
their top traders and new Basel III capital regulations
requiring them to further build capital reserves.
Morgan Stanley's commodity trading revenues have fallen by
some 60 percent over the past three years. Goldman Sachs'
commodities business revenues fell from $4.6 billion in 2009 to
$1.6 billion in each of the past two years.
The Fed declined to discuss specific companies directly or
the likely final outcome of the talks. Spokespeople for Morgan
Stanley, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment on
detailed questions put to them by Reuters.
A CHANGE OF HEART
To a degree, it is a story that has been hiding in plain
sight. In last year's second-quarter Securities and Exchange
Commission filing, Morgan Stanley added the following new text
to its lengthy Supervision and Regulation disclaimer:
"The company is engaged in discussions with the Federal
Reserve regarding its commodities activities If the Federal
Reserve were to determine that any of the company's commodities
activities did not qualify for the BHC (Bank Holding Company)
Act grandfather exemption, then the company would likely be
required to divest any such activities."
That disclosure was made at about the same time the bank
began to have second thoughts about a new $430 million storage
tank investment undertaken by its publicly listed oil transport
and logistics subsidiary TransMontaigne, according to two people
familiar with the transaction. In October, TransMontaigne
reduced its stake in the project to 50 percent; it sold the rest
in January.
The bank's abrupt change of stance last year is the clearest
sign yet that the Federal Reserve may be taking a harder line.
Yet it may be JPMorgan, which has eclipsed long-time market
leaders Goldman and Morgan under commodities chief Blythe
Masters, that will be first to feel its effects.
The bank has begun sounding out possible buyers for its
small operation trading metal concentrates, according to one
source who examined the business late last year. It acquired
that business when it bought most of RBS Sempra in mid-2010, but
because metal concentrates aren't traded on any exchange they
were not covered by a 2008 Federal Reserve order that allowed
RBS to begin trading physical commodities.
More importantly, the sale has also raised questions about
JPMorgan's ownership of its global metals warehousing business
Henry Bath, which had also been excluded from the RBS waiver.
The Fed's rules give banks a two-year grace period in which to
divest any non-compliant businesses they acquire; sources say
it's not clear why JPMorgan would be exempt from this rule.
Goldman too faces scrutiny of its ownership of Detroit-based
metal warehousing firm Metro International. Goldman has come
under fierce criticism from companies such as Coca-Cola,
which has accused it of inflating metal prices.
Since buying the privately held firm in early 2010, the bank
has taken great pains to avoid any direct involvement in its
business to minimize regulatory scrutiny, according to two
industry sources. But questions remain.
The warehouses are lucrative on their own: As surplus metal
stocks accumulated during the recession, profits at the UK-based
Henry Bath surged to more than $110 million in 2009 and near $80
million in 2010, about $1 million per employee per year,
according to annual reports filed to UK Companies House in
November. These units could, in theory, be run as "merchant
banking" investments, as with Metro, but that requires they be
kept at arm's length and divested within 10 years.
But for trading firms, that's only half the benefit.
"The truth of it is that having access to the physical
markets is about optimization and knowledge - it gives you the
visibility of the market to make far more successful proprietary
trading decisions in both physical and financial markets," said
Jason Schenker, President and Chief Economist at Prestige
Economics in Austin, Texas.
"That's why for many years the most successful traders had
access to both markets, and why we've seen little sign they're
moving quickly to divest these assets now. It's trading with
material non-public information - the difference compared with
equity markets is that it's perfectly legal."
Based on past precedent, financial holding companies would
still be allowed to be involved in trading physical commodities
like oil or metals, even if they are not allowed to outright own
the physical infrastructure which supports their operations.
Between 2003 and 2008, the Federal Reserve granted
permission for nearly a dozen banks to engage in such trading,
which it deemed "complementary" to financial operations within
certain limits. Citigroup was the first in, seeking approval on
behalf of its aggressive trading unit Phibro.
But there are signs that the Fed may be reassessing. The
permit to form RBS Sempra in March 2008 is one of the last it
has granted, according to the Fed's quarterly bulletins. That
took eight months to negotiate, and covered a range of
activities including third-party refining that the Fed had not
previously approved.
In 2009, Bank of America told the Fed of its plans
to trade a broad range of commodities following its acquisition
of Merrill Lynch, which had not been subject to Fed regulations,
a source familiar with the discussion said. BoA secured its own
approval from the Fed to engage in physical trading in 2007, but
Merrill's operation was much larger -- although still within the
scope of what the Fed had approved for other banks such as RBS.
That request is still pending, the source said, even though
BoA has not sought permission to own or operate physical assets.
"Beginning in 2009, we have been working with regulators to
ensure that we will continue to service our clients in the
physical commodity market with products and services on which
they have relied," a BoA spokeswoman told Reuters in response to
questions.
On the other hand, if the Fed allows Goldman, Morgan Stanley
and JPMorgan to retain all their assets, it may open up a
Pandora's Box. Rivals are already up in arms about the potential
for a competitive disadvantage.
"It's a space we'd love to be in, but have had to limit our
investments to Europe and Asia due to the Financial Holding
Company regulations," one lawyer with a rival European bank
said.
BANKS UNDER PRESSURE
It wasn't supposed to be like this.
After Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley converted to Bank
Holding Companies at the peak of the financial crisis to gain
emergency access to discounted Fed funds, many bankers
confidently predicted that they would be able to carry on
trading in much the same way as before.
Despite the Fed's longstanding stance that its regulated
banks should not own commercial enterprises to avoid distorting
the real economy or opening them up to untold environmental,
operational or legal risks, Wall Street's giants felt sure they
were protected by a key passage in the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of
1999.
That law - which effectively scrapped part of the 1933
Glass-Steagall law separating commercial and investment banks -
says that any investment bank that converted to holding company
status after 1999 could continue to trade or own physical assets
if it had done so prior to Sept. 30, 1997.
But the passage was extraordinarily vague. If they were
trading physical commodities in 1997, as both Goldman and Morgan
were, would they be allowed to buy hard assets later? If they
traded gasoline, could they also buy shipping fuel?
The debate over how broadly or narrowly to interpret that
clause has already consumed two-thirds of the five-year grace
period that they were automatically granted when they became
BHCs. Morgan Stanley says it has already secured two of three
possible one-year extensions on the initial two-year waiver; the
deadline looms in November 2013.
Banks may be hoping that this year's U.S. presidential
election ushers in a more banking-friendly political
environment, says Shannon Burchett, who was previously an energy
trader with commodity firm Phibro when it was part of Salomon
Brothers, and is now chief executive of Risk Ltd. in Dallas,
Texas.
"It's a political wildcard right now," he says. "The leading
Republican candidates have indicated that while they might not
repeal Dodd-Frank, they might certainly reduce it."
Meanwhile, rivals are not standing still. On Friday,
Russia-backed global oil trader Gunvor said it would buy
insolvent Petroplus' refinery in Antwerp, Belgium.
KING OF THE ARB
In the early 1990s, Morgan Stanley oil trader Olav Refvik
earned the moniker 'King of New York Harbor' by securing a host
of leases on storage tanks at the key import hub, giving the
company an enviable position in the market. Refvik left Morgan
in 2008 and now works for commodity trader Noble.
Morgan Stanley bought terminal and logistics firm
TransMontaigne and tanker operator Heidmar in 2006.
Heidmar would grow to ship almost 750 million barrels of oil
last year, the equivalent of roughly 8 days of global demand.
Last year, using TransMontaigne's own tanker truck fleet to
haul oil, Morgan was one of the only traders able to take
advantage of an unprecedented $25 a barrel gap between oil
prices at the U.S. storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, and prices
500 miles south on the Gulf coast. Many other traders failed to
find transport firms willing to lease them trucks.
In 2010, TransMontaigne joined a $430 million project to
build a 6.6-million-barrel oil terminal on the Houston Shipping
canal supplying black oil and residual fuel for ships, power
plants and industrial operations.
But in mid-2011, the Morgan Stanley began to get cold feet
over the venture, the Battlefield Oil Specialty Terminal
(BOSTCO), concerned that it could be a red flag to regulators,
according to a person familiar with the project.
"This issue really didn't rise to the fore until the middle
of last year," said the person, who declined to be named.
In October, TransMontaigne sold half its stake in the
project to Kinder Morgan Energy Partners because of "the
uncertain regulatory environment relating to Morgan Stanley's
status as a financial holding company". Chief executive Chuck
Dunlap said Morgan Stanley would no longer approve any
"significant" acquisition or investment by his firm.
In January, TransMontaigne sold the rest of its share to
Kinder Morgan, but with an option for TransMontaigne to
buy back a 50-percent share at any point before January 2013 - a
twist that gave the firm a way back in if the regulatory
pressure eased.
In 2008 Morgan Stanley sold 49 percent of Heidmar to
Shipping Pool Investors Inc. and 2 percent to Heidmar's own
management, reducing Morgan's share to a 49-percent minority.
Morgan Stanley says in its filings that it does not believe
any possible forced divestment would have a "material adverse
impact" on its overall earnings.
Tim Brennan, Chief Executive of Heidmar, told Reuters he had
not discussed any possible divestment with Morgan Stanley:
"Morgan Stanley have really left us to get on with running the
business," he said. "I don't think there's any reason to be
concerned."
JPMORGAN RALLIES
JPMorgan was already regulated as a financial holding
company in 2008, and therefore can't claim any grandfathering
exemption. But two big acquisitions have brought it deep into
the debate.
As a result of its hastily arranged takeover of investment
bank Bear Stearns early in the financial crisis in March 2008,
JPMorgan inherited a firm called Arroyo Energy, which owns
several power plants in the Southeast. The Fed gave JPMorgan
some latitude at the time, but it is not clear whether the bank
will be able to keep the assets beyond five years.
In July 2010, Masters closed a $1.7 billion deal to buy the
global metal and energy trading units of RBS Sempra, a crowning
achievement that expanded the bank's physical footprint to 25
locations with more than 130 storage and warehousing facilities.
But there was a catch.
When UK-based Royal Bank of Scotland bought into Sempra
Commodities in 2008, the Fed said the unit would have to sell
off the U.S. assets of the Henry Bath warehousing company,
according to three sources familiar with the deal.
That left open whether JPMorgan would be allowed to continue
owning the same operations that RBS had been asked to divest.
Fed regulations require a financial holding company to divest
any disallowed activities within two years of a transaction,
although the board can apply to extend that deadline if it
chooses. The two-year anniversary is July 1.
Unlike Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan does not appear to be
distancing itself from the warehousing unit.
Henry Bath named Michael Camacho, JPMorgan's newly appointed
metals division head, as one of its two directors, according to
a Feb. 1 UK filing; he assumed a role that had been filled by
Peter Sellars, who ran the unit for most of the past decade when
he headed metals trading at Sempra, then JPMorgan.
Asked about the operations, a JPMorgan official said only:
"JPMorgan is authorized to undertake all of the businesses it is
engaged in."
GOLDMAN'S METRO
Goldman has taken a more tactical approach to asset deals
ever since its 1981 purchase of J. Aron, a major precious metals
and coffee trader. The unit expanded into oil in the 1980s,
becoming one of the "Wall Street refiners" that helped
kick-start the oil derivatives market. It later began to
accumulate assets, building a modest condensate refinery in
Rotterdam and buying natural gas fields in Canada.
Goldman bought a fleet of power plants at bargain prices in
the aftermath of the Enron meltdown; it sold many of them in
2007, though its Cogentrix unit still has 17 plants with 1,437
megawatts of capacity, according to IIR Energy. That's enough to
power the city of San Diego. Its private equity unit bought into
the Coffeyville oil refinery in Kansas in 2005 - a deal swiftly
followed by an exclusive crude oil supply pact with J Aron. It
has since sold that stake.
Its biggest gambit came quietly in early 2010, when
commodities chief Isabelle Ealet outbid rival merchants to buy
Metro from its two founders and private equity firm Monitor
Clipper Partners. Trade sources say Goldman paid around $550
million for the firm.
The bank has stressed from the start that Metro would
continue to run independently, though a Goldman source said the
firm is owned by the bank's commodity trading arm.
The top three executives at Metro remain the same as prior
to the takeover. The board of directors is comprised almost
wholly of Goldman executives who are unrelated to the
commodities division, a person familiar with the board said; one
of them is Philip Holzer, who heads up its German business,
according to the December 2010 edition of the bank's
German-language shareholder magazine KnowHow. The bank's metals
traders have almost no interaction with the unit, market sources
say.
Even so, Nick Madden, vice president and chief procurement
officer at Novelis, the world's largest manufacturers of
rolled-aluminum for drink cans, has said Goldman has purposively
made it difficult for firms to get their metal out when they
most need it, as the bank benefits from high rental fees.
"The banks and metal producers are both benefiting from
this, but the people who are paying the price are in the real
economy who can't get their metal out in a timely fashion,"
Madden said in an interview in February.
In a sentiment that may resonate in Washington, he added:
"The last thing we want is to see is manufacturing jobs
threatened by artificial market shortages and price squeezes
resulting from short-term trading plays by the investment
banks."