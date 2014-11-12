(Adds quote from Fed)
WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
investigating possible improper conduct in foreign exchange
markets by large banking institutions, a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
"The Federal Reserve is continuing to investigate in the
foreign exchange markets in coordination with other authorities,
including the Department of Justice," the spokesman said in a
statement.
The Fed also is working closely with authorities overseas,
according to the statement.
The announcement was made as global regulators fined five
major banks, including UBS, HSBC and
Citigroup, $3.4 billion for failing to stop their traders
from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.
(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)