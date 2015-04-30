By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, April 30
WASHINGTON, April 30 Rules for small U.S. banks
should be less strict and less cumbersome than those for their
larger and more risky peers, the Federal Reserve's top regulator
said on Thursday.
Small banks with $10 billion or less in assets could for
instance be allowed to opt into simpler capital rules, Fed
Governor Daniel Tarullo said in a speech to bankers.
In return, they could be subject to a higher minimum ratio
for shareholder equity, which sets a cap on how much money they
can borrow to fund their business, he said.
"The tradeoff of higher requirements for a simpler approach
may be promising," Tarullo said.
Community banks are at the heart of a debate between
lawmakers and regulators about whether a raft of new rules
introduced after the 2007-09 crisis isn't going too far for such
small banks, which are often in rural areas.
Sen. Richard Shelby, the Republican head of the powerful
Senate Banking Committee, has said he wants to ease the rules
for community banks, though the contents of a bill he is
planning to launch soon are still unknown.
Some of the provisions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank act, which
aims to avoid a repeat of the worst financial crisis since the
1930s, could be scrapped for smaller banks altogether, said
Tarullo, one of the most powerful U.S. regulators.
The Volcker rule, which bans banks from betting on markets
with their own money, and provisions to ban bonuses that
encourage bankers to take undue risks were two examples where
the regulatory burden could be cut, he said.
Another idea was a simpler way for smaller banks to
determine which loans in their portfolio were so-called
high-volatility commercial real estate loans, a risky type of
lending that has caused problems in the past.
Tarullo said he would discuss these ideas with banks as part
of a decennial review to cut red tape under the Economic Growth
and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act (EGRPRA).
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; editing by Andrew Hay)