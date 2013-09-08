WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. President Barack Obama
is considering naming Lael Brainard, a senior U.S. Treasury
Department official and a veteran of Democratic administration
economic policymaking, to fill a vacancy at the Federal Reserve,
the Washington Post reported on Sunday.
Brainard's conversations with the administration have picked
up in recent weeks and she is seriously considering the
nomination, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the
process.
The White House is also weighing naming Janice Eberly, a
former Treasury Department official, to a Fed board seat,
although that process is not as far advanced as Brainard's, the
Post said.
The White House and the Treasury declined to comment on the
report.
Obama, who has come under fire for not naming more women to
top policymaking posts, has a chance to put a big mark on the
U.S. central bank over coming months with picks to fill out the
Fed's seven-person Board of Governors.
He is considering candidates to replace Ben Bernanke when
his second four-year term as Fed chairman expires in January.
At the same time, there is already one vacancy on the board
and at least one other likely to open up soon. Elizabeth Duke
left the Fed board at the end of last month; Obama has nominated
Fed Governor Sarah Raskin to be deputy Treasury secretary; and
Fed Governor Jerome Powell's term expires at the end of January,
although he could be reappointed by Obama.
Many economists also think Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen will
step down when her term is up in October - if, as many expect,
Obama nominates his former economic adviser Lawrence Summers to
replace Bernanke.
Brainard is undersecretary of the Treasury for international
affairs, a key position in U.S. financial diplomacy. She was
deputy director of the White House National Economic Council in
the Clinton administration, when Summers was a top official at
the Treasury.
Eberly is a professor at the Kellogg School of Management at
Northwestern University who served until recently as assistant
secretary of the Treasury for economic policy.