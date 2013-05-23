LONDON May 23 Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Thursday that while the U.S. economy was improving, he would like to be sure inflation was heading back towards target before the bank started winding down its support programme.

"I think the Chairman, as he always does, said the right thing which is it depends on the data," Bullard, head of the St Louis branch of the Fed and a current voting member, said at an OMFIF event.

"For me the real side of the economy has been improving... I am just a little bit nervous that inflation has been low and been tracking down, and I would like to get some reassurance that it is going to turnaround and head back towards target before we start tapering."

He also said he did not think the Fed was "that close" to starting the process of winding down its support.