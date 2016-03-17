March 17 A former senior analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing 35 confidential financial documents from the bank shortly before resigning to take a job elsewhere, federal prosecutors said.

Jeffrey Cho, 35, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft of property.

He could face six to 12 months in prison under recommended federal guidelines at his sentencing, scheduled for June 21.

The plea "reflects an acceptance of responsibility for his conduct," Cho's lawyer Damon Cheronis said in an email. "He is a good man who made a regrettable decision and he looks forward to resolving this matter."

Cho admitted guilt one day after former Federal Reserve Bank of New York employee Jason Gross was sentenced to probation for misdemeanor theft after admitting to having leaked confidential bank documents to a friend at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Prosecutors said Cho had worked at the Chicago Fed for four years, where as a senior supervision analyst he had access to sensitive financial data related to the bank's oversight of various U.S. financial companies.

According to his plea agreement, Cho printed and took home one confidential document a few days before accepting his new job last May 12, and 34 more documents by the time he resigned on May 26.

When confronted by FBI agents, Cho initially denied he had taken the documents. But he later admitted doing so, and on June 6 he returned four documents and a bag filled with shredded documents, the plea agreement said.

Cho also admitted to having printed confidential documents while interviewing with a different prospective employer last March, according to his plea agreement.

Neither outside employer was identified in court papers.

The case is U.S. v. Cho, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 16-cr-00170. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)