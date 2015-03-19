(Adds quotes from Shelby, Tarullo at and after the hearing)
By Michael Flaherty and Josephine Mason
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 19 U.S. lawmakers
should consider overturning a decades-old rule that allows
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to extract,
transport and trade physical commodities, a top Federal Reserve
official said on Thursday.
Asked at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on bank
regulation what rules could be strengthened, Fed Governor Daniel
Tarullo said one target was the commodities exemption the two
banks enjoy, which allows them to handle everything from crude
oil cargoes and copper pallets to electricity lines and aluminum
stockpiles.
Without naming the banks Tarullo said "it would be very much
worth considering treating those two firms like the other
banking companies."
Tarullo, the Fed's point person for bank regulation was
joined by two other bank regulators on the panel, which was
called by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Richard Shelby to
examine the regulatory regime for regional banks.
Regional banks, such as Comerica Inc, fall in the
middle of the supervisory spectrum, between the small community
banks and the large Wall Street firms. Shelby is trying to
combine regulatory relief for banks, together with reforms to
the Fed and other regulatory bodies, into a financial reform
bill to be crafted by April.
The Alabama Republican would like the $50 billion threshold
that subjects banks to tougher supervision to be moved higher.
Tarullo previously has said he supports the idea of raising the
threshold to around $100 billion but on Thursday he said such a
move should still allow the Fed to require certain measures on
specific firms in appropriate circumstances.
Shelby will need Democrats on his side to push through his
reform bill. Ending Goldman and Morgan Stanley's physical
commodity exemption appeared to be an area the two sides agreed
on at Thursday's hearing.
Shelby told reporters the committee would look further into
the commodity exemption matter.
"The bigger the bank, often, the bigger the risk," he said.
EXEMPT
Morgan Stanley and Goldman have legal protection included in
a clause in the 1999 landmark Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act that
"grandfathered" any commodity trading and investment activities
for investment banks who later converted to Fed authority.
Spokespeople for the two banks declined to comment.
Ditching that longstanding exemption would require
legislative changes by Congress and would level the playing
field for U.S. banks operating in commodities markets, legal
experts said.
The Fed has said previously its ability to rein in the
grandfathered banks was limited.
Increased scrutiny from U.S. regulators and lawmakers has
prompted Goldman to sell its base metal warehousing business and
Morgan agreed to sell its oil trading division, although the
sale to Russia's Rosneft collapsed late last year.
Tarullo's comments come as the Fed prepares to announce the
results of its much-anticipated review of banks and commodities
that started almost two years ago.
Regulators are expected to increase capital and insurance
requirements for banks with physical commodity arms.
Tarullo pledged in November to outline proposals by the end
of the first quarter.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Additional reporting by David
Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrea Ricci)