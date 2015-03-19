NEW YORK, March 19 A top Federal Reserve
official on Thursday said the U.S. central bank would consider
overturning a decades-old rule that allows two U.S. banks to
trade physical commodities, as part of its review of Wall
Street's involvement in oil and metals markets.
Asked at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on bank
regulation what bank regulation rules could be strengthened, Fed
Governor Daniel Tarullo referred directly to commodity rules
that currently exempt two banks from restrictions.
Without naming the banks, he said it would be "very much
worth considering treating firms that are exempted like other
banking companies."
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have legal
protection included in a clause in a 1999 landmark law
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act that "grandfathered" any commodity
trading and investment activities for investment banks who later
converted to Fed authority.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Writing by Josephine Mason;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)