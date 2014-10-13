(Repeating story first sent on Sunday to additional
subscribers)
* U.S. TIPS breakeven rates hit lowest since late 2011
* Lack of domestic wage, overseas growth also spur worries
* Some Fed officials worry over surging dollar, falling oil
prices
* Bill Gross' exit from Pimco may have added to TIPS
sell-off
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 12 For Federal Reserve officials
already worried about a persistent lack of U.S. wage and price
growth, one corner of the bond market may be suggesting even
more reason for alarm. The Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities (TIPS) market is suggesting price stagnation may be
just around the corner.
Slowing global growth, particularly because of weakness in
Europe, as well as a surging dollar and plunging oil prices,
have spurred selling in TIPS since late summer, disrupting a
comeback they had enjoyed in the first eight months of the year.
TIPS, which provide protection for investors against rising
inflation, are closely watched because they feature a measure of
inflation expectations called breakeven yields. Keeping
inflation expectations steady is one of the Fed's key goals.
Disinflation, or weak price growth, while not as harmful as
deflation or a downward price spiral, hampers the economy as
workers struggle to get bigger salaries and prices of assets,
such as homes, appreciate only slowly. Fed officials, including
Chair Janet Yellen, have repeatedly bemoaned the absence of wage
growth for U.S. workers even as unemployment has fallen to the
lowest since the financial crisis.
TIPS breakevens have been collapsing since early August. In
the last three weeks, following the Fed's most recent meeting
and an unexpected monthly drop in the benchmark U.S. Consumer
Price Index on the same day in mid-September, the downward
momentum in breakevens has been at its most intense since the
financial crisis.
"The CPI definitely set the tone. The stronger dollar and
weaker energy prices are definitely having a major impact," said
Martin Hegarty, co-head of inflation-linked bonds at BlackRock
, the world's largest asset manager with $4.3 trillion
under management.
Last week, for instance, 10-year breakevens, a gauge of
where inflation will be in a decade, fell to their lowest since
late 2011. They dropped below the key 2 percent level targeted
by the Fed at the end of last month. On Friday, they ended at
1.97 percent.
"The market is readjusting its global growth expectations,"
said Gemma Wright-Casparius, who oversees Vanguard's $26.1
billion TIPS fund, the biggest U.S. fund of its kind.
Only last week, the International Monetary Fund downgraded
its forecast on global growth this year to 3.3 percent from the
3.4 percent it previously expected, and gave worryingly high
probabilities for recession and deflation in Europe.
DOLLAR, OVERSEAS WORRIES
Since last month's Fed's meeting, interest rate futures
markets have pushed estimates for when the Fed will finally
start to raise rates further into 2015. At that meeting, Fed
policy makers declined to make an anticipated change to their
forward guidance for interest rates because they were concerned
about anemic wage growth and other slackness in the economy.
It is now seen as a toss-up whether the Fed moves before
next September, whereas in late summer odds were tilted toward
an increase as early as June.
"There is no sign of wage inflation. Until that changes,
there will be no rush to raise the funds rate," said Bill
Irving, a Merrimack, New Hampshire, portfolio manager at
Fidelity Investments, which manages $2 trillion.
Meanwhile, New York Fed President William Dudley and a few
other policy makers have raised red flags about the stronger
dollar, which strengthened in the third quarter by 7.7 percent,
the most in six years. That makes imported goods cheaper for
U.S. consumers, but can stunt growth in U.S. exports at a time
when key trading partners in Europe and Asia are struggling to
keep their economies on track. Weaker exports
would be an unwelcome headwind for the U.S. economy.
Still, worry about the dollar's strength may be overblown,
some analysts say, because the United States is less dependent
on exports than China, Japan and Germany for growth.
"The inflation market is having a complete over-reaction to
a stronger dollar," BlackRock's Hegarty said.
Recently, though, another factor has emerged to exert more
pressure on the inflation outlook: plunging oil prices. Global
oil prices late last week hit their lowest levels since 2010 and
are now down 25 percent since June.
LAGGING PERFORMANCE
All this has translated into a big hiccup for what had been
a major comeback year for TIPS after they suffered their
worst-ever performance in 2013, when the Barclays' TIPS index
declined by 8.6 percent.
Since the beginning of September, the index has fallen 1.4
percent. Before then, TIPS had generated a 6.3 percent return
from January to August, outperforming the broader bond market.
Meanwhile, investors have pulled money from TIPS-focused
funds for six straight weeks, withdrawing more than $1.1 billion
in that span, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
That has cut assets in TIPS funds to $43.1 billion, the lowest
since April.
Some of the selling in the last two weeks was exaggerated by
renowned bond investor Bill Gross's surprise departure from
Pimco for Janus Capital Group. Pimco's flagship Pimco Total
Return Fund, the world's largest bond portfolio with about $200
billion in assets, had hefty TIPS exposure, and traders reasoned
the firm might cut that to raise cash for the fund redemptions
it faced when Gross left.
Investors pulled $17.9 billion from the Pimco Total Return
Fund in September, according to Morningstar.
"That was another massive hit" to the TIPS market, said
Aaron Kohli, BNP Paribas' interest rate strategist in New York.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Burns and Martin
Howell)