OSLO, Sept 27 The U.S Federal Reserve's forward
guidance on interest rates has helped boost economic growth, a
top Fed official said on Friday.
Charles Evans, President of the Chicago Federal Reserve
Bank, said better than expected growth in U.S. gross domestic
product between 2009 and 2010 could be attributed to "favourable
forward guidance shocks".
While GDP growth from 2011 to 2013 fell short of forecasts
because of "massive headwinds," Evans said it would have done
even worse but for the Fed's promise to keep interest rates
close to zero for an extended period.
Evans also said that "degrading" monetary policy by using it
to fight financial instability would lead to inflation that is
below the Fed's 2 percent target and to more resource slack.