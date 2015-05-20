(Adds quote, context)
MUNICH May 20 A hike in U.S. interest rates is
not likely to be appropriate until early 2016, Chicago Federal
Reserve President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.
Evans, who has long argued for a delay to rate hikes so as
not to undermine economic recovery, said that the U.S. central
bank should not move on rates until there was greater confidence
that its inflation goal could be hit within one or two years.
"Inflation is too low," Evans told an audience in Munich.
"The FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) should refrain from
raising the federal funds rate until there is much greater
confidence that inflation one or two years ahead will be at our
2 percent target."
"It likely will not be appropriate to begin raising the Fed
funds rate until some time in early 2016," said Evans, who is a
voter this year on Fed policy and among the most dovish of U.S.
central bankers.
Evans argued for rates to start rising in early 2016 in a
speech in Stockholm on Monday, though he also said the Fed could
look at a hike in June if the economy was strong enough.
Nearly all of his peers, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen,
believe an interest rate hike will be appropriate some time this
year, although the exact timing is up for debate.
The Fed's policymaking Federal Open Market Committee meets
next on June 16-17.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; writing by John O'Donnell; editing
by John Stonestreet)