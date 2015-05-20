MUNICH May 20 The Federal Reserve should consider increasing rates if core inflation moved substantially above 1.5 percent or unemployment stayed steady at 5 percent, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

Evans said that substantially stronger wage growth would also be a strong indicator that could convince him of the need to rise rates earlier. He earlier signalled that he saw early 2016 as a good time to act on rates.

"Substantial stronger wage growth would be a very strong indicator (for a rate hike)," Evans told journalists in Munich. "But that's not my expectation." (Reporting By Joern Poltz; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet)