MUNICH May 20 The Federal Reserve should
consider increasing rates if core inflation moved substantially
above 1.5 percent or unemployment stayed steady at 5 percent,
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.
Evans said that substantially stronger wage growth would
also be a strong indicator that could convince him of the need
to rise rates earlier. He earlier signalled that he saw early
2016 as a good time to act on rates.
"Substantial stronger wage growth would be a very strong
indicator (for a rate hike)," Evans told journalists in Munich.
"But that's not my expectation."
