FRANKFURT Feb 27 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
President Richard Fisher said on Thursday he would like the U.S.
central bank to continue with its current pace of scaling back
its monthly bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion at each policy
meeting.
If the U.S. economy was picking up more significantly,
Fisher said he "of course might be in favour of further
reduction", but even if he did support such a step, he said he
knew he "wouldn't win the argument".
"Reducing the amount we're adding as a participant on the
table is as much as I could have hoped for, even though I have
different views," Fisher told reporters on the sidelines of a
conference in Frankfurt, Germany.
"So I'm very happy with it, happy with the direction it's
going and I will continue to vote for these measured reductions
until we get rid of the programme."