MEXICO CITY, March 5 A U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker said on Wednesday the central bank is focusing on managing the exit from super-easy monetary policy without fanning inflation.

Speaking to investors and bankers in Mexico City, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said, "the real tools that we are focusing on are how we manage the exit from the current hyper accommodative monetary policy and how do we make sure...that we do it in a way that doesn't allow the current very large and presently non inflationary monetary base...from becoming inflationary."