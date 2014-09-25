ROME, Sept 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve may start
raising rates around the spring of 2015, at the earlier end of
market expectations, Richard Fisher, president of the Federal
Reserve Bank of Dallas said on Thursday.
"It's assumed in the market place that we'll start our
liftoff in raising interest rates some time between the spring
and the summer," Fisher, a member of the Federal open Market
Committee, the Fed's main policy making body said at a
conference in Rome.
"I won't say what we're saying internally, that would not be
appropriate, but maybe sooner rather than later," he said.
