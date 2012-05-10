NEW YORK May 10 The Federal Reserve provided
$532 million in liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest
week via its swap lines, the New York Fed said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank was the sole institution to tap
the swap lines this week, swapping the full $532 million. The
terms for the ECB swap were 8 days at 0.64 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan.
The swap facilities respond to the re-emergence of strains
in short term funding markets in Europe. They are designed to
improve liquidity conditions in global money markets and to
minimize the risk that strains abroad could spread to U.S.
markets, by providing foreign central banks with the capacity to
deliver U.S. dollar funding to institutions in their
jurisdictions, according to the Fed.
The swap lines with the ECB, BOE, SNB and BOJ will provide
these central banks with the capacity to conduct tenders of U.S.
dollars in their local markets at fixed local rates for full
allotment.
The full Fed report can be found on: