NEW YORK, Sept 13 The Federal Reserve
provided $2.218 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in
the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks,
the New York Fed said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank tapped the biggest amount, totaling
$2.217 billion, in the week ended Sept 12, at 0.63 percent for
seven days.
The Bank of Japan swapped $1 million with a term of six days
at 0.64 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort
to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding
markets in Europe.
The full Fed report can be found on: