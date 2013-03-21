NEW YORK, March 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve provided $2 million of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The Bank of Japan was the sole institution to tap the swap lines this week, swapping the full $2 million amount.

The terms for the Bank of Japan swap were seven days at 0.66 percent, the New York Fed added.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.