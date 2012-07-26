NEW YORK, July 26 The Federal Reserve provided
$7.022 billion in liquidity to foreign central banks in the
latest week via its swap lines, New York Fed data showed on
Thursday.
The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap
the swap facility. The term was for seven days with a rate of
0.67 percent for $4.227 billion. The balance was for $2.795
billion with a term of 84 days and a rate of 0.66 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort
to respond to the emergence of strains in short-term funding
markets in Europe.
The full Fed report can be found on: