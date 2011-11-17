NEW YORK Nov 17 The Federal Reserve provided $896 million of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

Both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan tapped the swap lines in the week ended Nov. 16.

The ECB swapped a total of $895 million, of which $500 million was for a period of seven days at 1.08 percent and $395 million for 84 days at 1.09 percent.

Fears the euro zone debt crisis that started in Greece is spreading to core economies like France have made it increasingly difficult for euro zone financial institutions to search for dollar funding. See [ID:nL5E7MG4HG]

A key barometer of cross-border funding stress -- the euro/dollar cross currency basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP -- hit its highest level since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, when dollar funding dried up and banks refused to lend to each other.

The BOJ swapped only $1 million, with a term of seven days and 1.1 percent, the NY Fed said.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe. (For the full Fed report, double-click on: here)