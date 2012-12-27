NEW YORK Dec 27 The Federal Reserve provided
$601 million of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest
week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York
Fed said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank tapped $600 million in the week
ended Dec. 26. The terms of the swap were 14 days and 0.66
percent.
The Bank of Japan swapped $1 million, with terms of 21 days
at 0.65 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort
to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding
markets in Europe.