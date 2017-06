NEW YORK, July 12 The Federal Reserve provided $4.299 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank tapped the total amount, of $4.299 billion in the week ended July 11. The terms of the swap were seven days and 0.68 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.