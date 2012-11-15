NEW YORK Nov 15 The Federal Reserve provided
$7.295 billion in liquidity to foreign central banks in the
latest week via its swap lines, New York Fed data showed on
Thursday.
The European Central Bank tapped the facility for $7.295
billion. A total of $3.174 billion was provided to the ECB at a
rate of 0.67 percent for seven days, and $4.120 billion was
tapped for 84 days and a rate of 0.65 percent.
The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, used $1 million of the swap
lines for 8 days and a rate of 0.66 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort
to respond to the emergence of strains in short-term funding
markets in Europe.