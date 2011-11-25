NEW YORK Nov 25 The Federal Reserve provided $552 million of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week, the New York Fed said on Friday.

The terms for the ECB swap were eight days at 1.08 percent in the week ended Nov 23, the New York Fed said.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

