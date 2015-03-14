March 13 U.S. House Financial Services Committee
Chairman Jeb Hensarling said the Federal Reserve's inspector
general had informed him that there was an open criminal
investigation into the leak of confidential Fed information in
2012, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
Potentially market-moving inside details of the Federal Open
Market Committee's September 2012 meeting were published by
Medley Global Advisors in a report to clients on Oct. 3 of that
year, one day before the Fed released minutes of the gathering,
Bloomberg reported.
Hensarling, a Republican, wrote to Fed Chair Janet Yellen
and Inspector General Mark Bialek on Friday for more information
on the leak and a decision by Fed officials to drop the matter
after an initial probe, Bloomberg said.
"It is my understanding that although the Federal Reserve's
General Counsel was initially involved in this investigation,
the inquiry was dropped at the request of several members of the
FOMC," Hensarling said in his letter to Yellen.
Hensarling was not immediately available for a comment.
The Federal Reserve and the Fed's Office of Inspector
General were also not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Beech)