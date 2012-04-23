By Karen Brettell and Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, April 23
NEW YORK, April 23 Citigroup, Goldman and Credit
Suisse plan to make a combined bid to purchase the assets of
Maiden Lane III, a portion of the risky assets the Federal
Reserve acquired when bailing out insurance giant American
International Group in 2008, according to people
familiar with the plan.
The New York Fed last Wednesday said it invited eight
investment banks to submit bids for the commercial
mortgage-backed securities, "in response to several reverse
inquiries" for the assets.
The three banks plan to work together to make a combined bid
for the securities on April 26, the people said on Monday.
BlackRock Solutions, the investment manager for the Maiden
Lane portfolio, will conduct a bid process for the bonds, with
all bids due on April 26, though there is no fixed timetable for
any sales, the Fed said.
Citi, Goldman and Credit Suisse plan
to submit their combined bid at 10 am on April 26, sources
familiar with the plan said.
Other banks invited to bid on the assets include Barclays
Capital, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch broker
, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and
Nomura.
Spokespeople for Citi and Goldman declined to comment and
representatives for Credit Suisse were not immediately available
for comment.