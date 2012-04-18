NEW YORK, April 18 The New York Federal Reserve
said on Wednesday it has asked eight dealers to bid on assets
from its Maiden Lane III portfolio, which was created during the
bailout of insurer American International Group (AIG).
Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,
Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Nomura
have been invited to submit bids for the assets, "based on the
strength of their expressions of interest" in the bonds, the Fed
said in a statement on its website.
BlackRock Solutions, the investment manager for the Maiden
Lane portfolio, will conduct a bid process for the bonds, with
all bids due on April 26, though there is no fixed timetable for
the sales, the Fed said.
The Fed will decide whether to sell the assets based on the
strength of the best bid, it said.
Maiden Lane III grew out of the purchase of $29.3 billion in
collateralized debt obligations from certain counterparties to
an AIG unit.
The Fed completed the sale of all the remaining securities
from its Maiden Lane II portfolio in February, which had $20.5
billion worth of risky mortgage bonds owned by several AIG
insurance subsidiaries.
The New York Fed held three auctions to sell the assets from
Maiden Lane II. Credit Suisse Group AG bought roughly
$13 billion worth of the Maiden II bonds, while Goldman Sachs
purchased about $6.2 billion.