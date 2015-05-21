(Refiles to remove "Embargoed" from beginning of headline)
WASHINGTON May 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve did
an about-face on Thursday and proposed allowing banks to count
certain municipal bonds as liquid assets in order to comply with
new rules designed to ensure banks can survive a cash crunch.
The Federal Reserve's revised plan comes after growing
pressure from federal lawmakers, cities and states who all have
complained about a rule the Fed adopted in September that
tightened the restrictions on which assets banks can sell if
they are facing a credit crunch.
At that time, the Fed decided to exclude debt issued by U.S.
states and cities from banks' high-quality liquid assets.
But states and municipalities say this could greatly
increase their borrowing costs because if municipal debt is not
considered a high-liquid asset, then banks will not have any
incentive to buy their bonds.
The Fed sought to respond to some of the concerns on
Thursday, saying it is now proposing to permit banks to count
some types of municipal bonds as liquid assets.
In order to count, they must be U.S. state and municipal
bonds.
It also only applies to general obligation bonds, not
revenue bonds, and they must meet investment grade criteria and
the same liquidity criteria that apply to corporate municipal
bonds.
The rule change will not apply to all financial institutions
but only banks regulated by the Federal Reserve that have $250
billion or more in total consolidated assets or $10 billion in
assets, or subsidiaries of those banks.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have not agreed to a
loosening of the rules. Officials said on Thursday that only the
Federal Reserve had proposed this rule change.
