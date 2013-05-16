BRIEF-Alliance Global Group clarifies news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt”
* Refers to news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt” posted in business world online
MILAN May 16 Phipadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser on Thursday welcomed European efforts to create a common banking supervision but said hurdles remained to achieve this target.
"Consolidated banking supervision in the European Union has some very desirable features," Plosser told a Q&A session at a conference in Milan.
"Pushing in this direction is the right thing to do... but challenging hurdles remain," he said.
He said U.S. authorities had yet to finalise work to reform regulation for the domestic banking system.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Refers to news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt” posted in business world online
* GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 percent stake in Lennar Corp as on March 28, 2017
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 29 Indonesian stocks hit a record high on Wednesday while Singapore shares climbed to their highest in nearly 20 months as data showing strong U.S. consumer confidence boosted sentiment in export-reliant Asian economies. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March, government data showed on Tuesday, while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after falteri