MILAN May 16 The Federal Reserve should reduce
asset purchases from next month given the U.S. economy's
brighter prospects, a senior official of the central bank said
on Thursday.
"Things are better enough for the Fed to slow the pace of
purchasing, if we are really serious about the fact that (the
purchase programme) is scaleable," Philadelphia Fed President
Charles Plosser said.
Plosser, a hawk who does not have a vote on policy this
year, said he did not have a strong view on how much the
programme should be tapered.
Most economists do not expect the Fed to reduce its $85
billion in monthly bond buys as soon as June's policy meeting,
given the still high U.S. unemployment rate and weak inflation.
Plosser said he did not think the Fed's quantitative easing
programme was destabilising markets.
"The Fed has been very cautious on not disrupting the market
functioning," he said, speaking on the sidelines of a conference
in Italy hosted by the Global Interdependence Center.
Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Federal Reserve Bank
and considered a dove, earlier said in prepared remarks to the
same conference that highly accommodative monetary policy was
still needed despite the stronger economy and some improvement
in the U.S. labor market.