WASHINGTON Oct 11 Federal Reserve Governor
Daniel Tarullo on Saturday cited downside risks to the global
economy as a factor that U.S. monetary policy would need to take
into account even as the American economy recovers.
"I am worried about growth around the world, there are more
downside risks than upside risks," Tarullo said at a conference.
"Other major economies are tilting or at least showing risks
that are a little bit more to the downside than to the upside
and this is obviously something we have to think about in our
own policies," he said.
Tarullo also said that a lack of aggregate demand may be
related to growing income inequality.
