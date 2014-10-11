(Adds Tarullo comments, background)
By Howard Schneider and Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON Oct 11 Downside risks to the global
economy are a factor the Federal Reserve will have to consider
even as the U.S. economy recovers from the 2007-2009 financial
crisis, Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Saturday.
Tarullo, a voting member of the Fed's policymaking
committee, also said the U.S. economy is facing deep problems
from decaying infrastructure to a polarized income distribution
that could weaken demand in the future.
"I am worried about growth around the world, there are more
downside risks than upside risks," Tarullo said at a conference
of the Institute of International Finance in Washington.
"Other major economies are tilting or at least showing risks
that are a little bit more to the downside than to the upside
and this is obviously something we have to think about in our
own policies," he said.
The Fed is expected to begin raising interest rates sometime
next year. Many Fed officials have indicated they do not want to
begin raising rates until it is clear the U.S. recovery is
sustainable and can withstand a policy tightening.
That has become less certain in recent weeks as concern has
mounted over Europe's potential to slip back into recession, and
recognition that investment, household spending and other
elements of aggregate demand globally have lagged.
Tarullo said U.S. regulators were still determining the full
fallout from the financial crisis and Great Recession, but he
added it had become clear the United States "is going to have to
address some pretty fundamental problems."
"An aggregate demand problem is not unrelated to income
distribution ... Right now the physical capital stock (of the
country) is about as old as it has been in the post World War
Two era ... That suggests an underinvestment," he said.
"This is not a quick turnaround," Tarullo said.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Howard Schneider; Editing by
Paul Simao)