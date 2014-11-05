WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve
unveiled a final rule on Wednesday designed to prevent large
financial firms from becoming so big that their failure could
shake the core of the U.S. financial market.
The final rule, required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law, prohibits banks and certain large financial firms
from acquiring another company if that merger would cause their
liabilities to exceed 10 percent of the total consolidated
liabilities for all financial firms.
The Fed said on Wednesday that its final rule is
"substantially similar" to the one it proposed in May, but
contains a few changes.
For instance, the final rule has an exemption that would
permit firms to continue securitization activities even if they
have reached the limits set forth in the rule.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)