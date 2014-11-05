(Updates with more details about the rule)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve
unveiled a final rule on Wednesday designed to prevent large
financial firms from becoming so big that their failure could
shake the core of the U.S. financial market.
The final rule, required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law, prohibits banks and certain large financial firms
from acquiring another company if that merger would cause their
liabilities to exceed 10 percent of the total consolidated
liabilities for all financial firms.
The Fed said on Wednesday that its final rule is
"substantially similar" to the one it proposed in May, but
contains a few changes.
For instance, the final rule has an exemption that would
permit firms to continue securitization activities even if they
have reached the limits set forth in the rule.
The final rule also prohibits a company from acquiring
another company under "merchant banking authority" if it has
reached the 10 percent limit.
In addition, it spells out more details for how to properly
calculate financial sector liabilities, among other things.
The rule is slated to take effect on January 1, 2015.
Wednesday's rule applies to banks and to large financial
firms who are designated as "systemic" by the Financial
Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a federal government panel
of regulators that polices for emerging market threats.
The FSOC has already designated General Electric Co's
GE Capital, American International Group Inc and
Prudential Financial Inc as systemic. It has also
proposed designating Metlife Inc, although the company
has hired a lawyer to fight the proposal.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)