WASHINGTON Feb 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve and
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation gave three non-bank
firms more time to submit plans that lay out how they can be
wound down through bankruptcy in a crisis, the regulators said
on Wednesday.
General Electric Capital Corporation and insurers
Prudential Financial and American International Group
were given until Dec. 31 of 2015 to submit the so-called
living wills, instead of July 1, the regulators said.
The extension was consistent with that provided to other
firms in previous years, the regulators said.
The living wills are a crucial part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Act to reform Wall Street aimed at avoiding another costly
taxpayer bail-out of systemically important firms.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)