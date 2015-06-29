NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday awarded $100 billion in two-day reverse repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.07 percent to 72 bidders, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

Seventy-five bidders including money market funds and government-sponsored enterprises submitted $103.76 billion in bids at the two-day reverse repo operation with rates ranging from zero to 0.08 percent, the New York Fed said.

Roughly 55 percent of the bids submitted at the clearing or "stopout" interest rate were awarded, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)