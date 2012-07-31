NEW YORK, July 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
buy about $44 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations in August,
and will sell about $38 billion of Treasuries in five
operations, the New York Fed said on its website on Tuesday.
The operations are part of a continuation of the Fed's
latest stimulus effort, dubbed "Operation Twist," which extends
the maturity of the U.S. central bank's holdings of Treasury
debt in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term
borrowing costs.
The Fed will also redeem about $12 billion in Treasury
securities in August, the New York Fed added.