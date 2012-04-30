NEW YORK, April 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve will buy about $45 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations from May 1-31, and will sell about $43 billion of Treasuries in six operations from May 2-29, the New York Fed said on Monday on its website.

The operations are part of the Fed's latest stimulus effort, dubbed "Operation Twist," a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the U.S. central bank's holdings of Treasury debt in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. The Fed has said the current program will last through June.

The central bank will release its next schedule of buying and selling under Operation Twist on May 31. (For full details, please double-click on: here ) (Reporting by Chris Reese, Editing by Gary Crosse)