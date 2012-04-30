NEW YORK, April 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve will
buy about $45 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations from May
1-31, and will sell about $43 billion of Treasuries in six
operations from May 2-29, the New York Fed said on Monday on its
website.
The operations are part of the Fed's latest stimulus effort,
dubbed "Operation Twist," a $400 billion program that extends
the maturity of the U.S. central bank's holdings of Treasury
debt in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term
borrowing costs. The Fed has said the current program will last
through June.
The central bank will release its next schedule of buying
and selling under Operation Twist on May 31.
)
(Reporting by Chris Reese, Editing by Gary Crosse)