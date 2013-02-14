STARKVILLE, MS. Feb 14 St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Thursday that raising the U.S. minimum wage, as President Barack Obama urged earlier this week, would likely mean fewer people being hired.

"As an economist, I'm all for 'let's let the markets determine the wages'," he said in response to an audience question after delivering a speech here. "I think a lot of the analysis says that raising the minimum wage says there will be less people hired."