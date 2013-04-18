BRIEF-Pure Multi-family REIT to offer C$70 million of equity
* Pure Multi-family REIT LP announces CDN$70 million (US$52 million) equity offering
NEW YORK, April 18 A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday there is evidence that the Fed's extraordinary efforts to boost the economy have been effective, while repeating his call for additional monetary policy easing.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said the U.S. central bank has examined the effectiveness of Treasury and mortgage bond purchases and found that they are lowering borrowing costs across the board and helping the broader economy.
* Frontier Communications Corp - co amended its credit agreement, dated as of June 2, 2014 - SEC filing
* Files for secondary offering of 7.0 million shares of class a common stock - sec filing