(Corrects date in paragraph 5 to Sept. 30)
NEW YORK Dec 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Wednesday began publishing more information on its operations on
overnight and term reverse repurchase agreements, which it has
said would use to achieve its interest rate goals when it
decides to tighten monetary policy.
Among the new details released were the breakdown of the
awards of the reverse repos by type of counterparty, which
include Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and
government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
Under the Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo (RRP) program, the
Fed pays bidders an interest rate for them to borrow its
Treasuries holdings, resulting in less cash in the banking
system.
The New York Fed plans to publish the breakdown information
at or near the end of each quarter with a one-quarter lag.
In the third quarter, money market funds remained the
dominant users of RRPs with the heaviest day on Sept. 30 when
they took $294.37 billion.
GSEs were the next biggest class of RRP participants,
followed by banks, according to the latest allotment data.
Daily RRPs to primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street
firms that do business directly with the Fed ranged from $100
million to as high as $26.06 billion.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)