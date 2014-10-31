NEW YORK Oct 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve
awarded $186.28 billion in fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements on Friday, the highest amount in more than four
weeks, due to strong investor demand for ultra short-dated,
risk-free assets at month-end.
The central bank has been testing them as a tool to drain
cash from the financial system to achieve their interest rate
target when it decides to tighten monetary policy.
At Friday's operation, the Fed paid 72 bidders including
Wall Street firms, money market funds and mortgage finance
agencies an interest rate of 0.05 percent for them to borrow its
Treasuries holdings until Monday.
This was the highest amount of fixed-rate reverse repos,
commonly referred as RRPs, the Fed awarded since the $212.48
billion to 53 bidders on Oct. 1.
On Thursday, the Fed awarded $142.24 billion RRPs to 47
bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Andrew Hay)