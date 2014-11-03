BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply prices secondary public offering of common stock
* Says secondary public offering of 10.0 million common shares priced at $47.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve awarded $122.57 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Monday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 41 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.
This compared with the $186.28 billion awarded to 72 bidders on Friday at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
SINGAPORE, April 26 The yen edged lower on Wednesday, remaining under pressure as risk sentiment improved and safe haven demand eased, on relief over the first round of the French presidential election.