NEW YORK Dec 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Tuesday awarded $40.72 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 29 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
On Monday, the U.S. central bank allotted $34.59 billion in
overnight reverse repos (RRP) to 26 bidders, including Wall
Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Monday's RRP allotment was the smallest since Dec. 23, 2013,
when the Fed awarded $28.76 billion to 31 bidders at an interest
rate of 0.03 percent, according to Fed data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)