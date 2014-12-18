NEW YORK Dec 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Thursday awarded $59.47 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 22 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $31.78 billion
in overnight reverse repos to 23 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies
at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Wednesday's allotment was the smallest since Dec. 23, 2013,
when the Fed awarded $28.76 billion to 31 bidders at an interest
rate of 0.03 percent, according to Fed data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)