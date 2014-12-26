NEW YORK Dec 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Friday awarded $41.49 billion of three-day, fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 33 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
This was the smallest amount in about 1-1/2 weeks, according
to Fed data.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $53.24 billion
in two-day reverse repos to 48 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies
at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)