NEW YORK Dec 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $171.12 billion of two-day fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 85 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

Wednesday's allotment was the most since Oct. 8, when the Fed awarded $182.53 billion to 52 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, according to Fed data.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $39.62 billion in overnight reverse repos to 32 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)