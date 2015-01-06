GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles on supply concern, euro up ahead of French vote
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
NEW YORK Jan 6 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $149.89 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 51 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
On Monday, the U.S. central bank allotted $164.18 billion in overnight reverse repos to 53 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.