NEW YORK Jan 7 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $143.75 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 48 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $149.89 billion in overnight reverse repos to 51 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

