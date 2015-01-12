NEW YORK Jan 12 The Federal Reserve on Monday
awarded $118.125 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 41 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
On Friday, the U.S. central bank allotted $116.195 billion
in three-day reverse repos to 47 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
